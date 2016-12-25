SANCO calls for harsher penalties for reckless drivers – News24
SANCO calls for harsher penalties for reckless drivers
Durban – The South African National Civic Organisation on Sunday called for clamping down on reckless and negligent driving following an accident that claimed the lives on Sunday. This is after twelve people were killed in a collusion between a bus and …
