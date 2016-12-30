SANDF soldier died for ‘peace on the continent’ – News24
|
News24
|
SANDF soldier died for 'peace on the continent'
News24
Pretoria – It was a sombre moment for the family of rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu, who died during a gunfight with rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as they watched him take his last military march at the Air Force Base in Waterkloof on Friday.
