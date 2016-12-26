Saraki describes Dogara as symbol of national unity
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as a young, innovative political leader who continues to serve as a bridge between the various sections of the country. In a message on the 49th birthday of the Speaker, signed by his Special Adviser […]
