Saraki Felicitates With Christians At Christmas

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the country as they celebrate this year’s Christmas .

Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, issued in Abuja on Saturday, also urged Nigerians to use the yuletide season to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasizes selflessness, piety, brotherly kindness and love towards one another.

He also reiterated the commitment of the 8th Senate at ensuring that the country regains her pride among the comity of nations through relevant and timely legislations. He said the nation can only get out of the woods, when the citizenry resonate the teaching and doctrine of Christ.

“This is the season of love and forgiveness. It should not be seen only as a merrymaking period but as a time to pray fervently for a peaceful and prosperous nation. As a nation, we have passed through series of challenges but the fact remains that we can only surmount our economic crisis if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the ennobling virtues of faith in God, love for one another, honesty and peaceful coexistence. It is time to make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily lives,” Saraki stated.

In doing this, according to the Senate President, the indomitable spirit of Nigerians will continue to enable people apply realistic and practical steps towards renewed prosperity for all.

He therefore wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

