Saraki greets Dogara at 49



Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as a young, innovative political leader who serves as a bridge between the various sections of the country.

Saraki stated this yesterday in a congratulatory message to Dogara on his 49th birthday.

The Senate president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Dogara’s leadership of the House of Representatives was a clear demonstration that young politicians can introduce fresh ideas to the country’s development.

“Since the eighth Assembly was inaugurated, I have had the pleasure of having Dogara as a partner in the development of the country’s legislative process.

“As he celebrates his 49th birthday today, I wish him continued wisdom and foresight as he steers the ship of the House of Representatives. I also wish him the best of blessings as we work together to pass laws that directly make impact on the life of every Nigerian,” Saraki said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.

