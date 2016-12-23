Saraki: I won’t condone lawlessnes

Senate President Bukola Saraki last night said he would not tolerate breaking of law by his aide.

In a reaction to the accusation against one of his aided by the Department of State Services (DSS), the senate president in a statement by his Media Adviser Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: “The attention of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has been drawn to a statement issued today to the media by the Department of State Services (DSS) in which the Department raised allegations against Mr. Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the Senate President.

“Though the DSS has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga, Dr. Saraki, having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

“Dr. Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.”

The post Saraki: I won’t condone lawlessnes appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

