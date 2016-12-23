Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki reacts to indictment of aide by DSS

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

saraki-says

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki says his attention has been drawn to a statement issued Thursday by the Department of State Services (DSS). DSS in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo. accused Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the Senate President of working to foment trouble in the nation’s capital, Abuja. The statement reads in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Saraki reacts to indictment of aide by DSS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.