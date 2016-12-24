Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki, Sheriff reportedly hold talks over 2019

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

image

Following eyebrows raised over the recent meeting between factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, both individuals have described the interface as ordinary. DAILY POST gathered that the meeting which held at a section of the International Conference Centre, Abuja few days ago, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Saraki, Sheriff reportedly hold talks over 2019

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.