Sars seizes fake sneakers worth R8.7m

News24

Sars seizes fake sneakers worth R8.7m
News24
Johannesburg – Sars customs officials have seized counterfeit sneakers with an estimated value of R8.7m at the Lemombo border, Komatipoort, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The agency seized 10 935 pairs of sneakers. "A total of 9 085 pairs of …
Alleged counterfeit sneakers worth R8,7 million seized at Lebombo borderEyewitness News
Branded sneakers worth R8.7m seized at SA-Moz borderIndependent Online
Customs officers seize 11 000 pairs of fake sneakers at Mozambique borderTimes LIVE

