Saul Hopes For A Better 2017 For Atletico
Atletico Madrid made it to the last-16 of the Copa del Rey and midfielder Saul is hoping they get a better 2017.
Atletico made light work of Guijuelo, claiming a 4-1 victory to win the last 32 encounter 10-1 on aggregate.
The comprehensive victory ends Atletico’s 2016 in a fine form, as they made it to the final of the UCL this same year.
Reflecting on 2016, Saul said: “We could have won some titles that we fought for, but it’s been a very good year for us.
“We hope that 2017 is better.”
Atletico are sixth in the La Liga standings, six points adrift of second-placed Barca and nine behind leaders Real Madrid.
Saul and Atletico will resume their season against Eibar on January 7.
