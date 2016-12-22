Save Our Needy gives students hope, empowers mothers

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

SAVE Our Needy, SON, has brought smiles to the faces of some students and their mothers as it empowers vulnerable mothers across the country.

SON, an international non-profit organization recently reached out to several disadvantaged women by empowering them with material donation to enable them start their own small businesses, thereby cater for their children.

Through the SON Women Entrepreneurship Program, the NGO said it hopes to end extreme poverty by empowering women, particularly widows and single mothers, with material and/or financial donations to encourage and motivate them to become entrepreneurs thereby becoming self-reliant. SON hopes to give disadvantaged women a voice because poverty affects women more.

The beneficiaries all had very sad stories to tell about how they had coped so far without any form of assistance. Some of the beneficiaries include: Iya Pelumi, a single mother of seven children who left her marriage due to violence and domestic abuse; Mrs. Agabi, a single mother of three children aged below five years who was abandoned by her husband and gave birth to her last child all by herself at home; Mrs. Adetutu, a pregnant woman whose husband has been out of work for several years; and Nike, a young single mother of one abandoned to her fate for more than three years by her husband.

Children and women clothing, shoes, toys, baby nappies and diapers were donated to selected women who came from all over Lagos to benefit from the program. They were chosen after a careful selection process.

Through this initiative, SON hopes to lift women up, help them take the lead and contribute to the development of the nation through entrepreneurship.

According to the Founder and CEO of SON, Ms Marvella Odili, “It is very depressing to see women go through hardship and live from hand to mouth when they have children to cater for. The SON Women Entrepreneurship Program is designed to help disadvantaged women become financially independent and self-reliant so that they can take charge of their own lives.

I believe that when you empower a woman, a whole nation is empowered as women hold the key to true national development.”

Since 2011, Save Our Needy has championed the cause of disadvantaged and vulnerable women, children and youth via several community outreach programs, empowerment and education programs. More than 500 women have benefitted from the SON Women Entrepreneurship Program so far.

