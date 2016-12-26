Scarcity of drugs hit Nigeria’s healthcare sector
The restriction placed on 18 imported drugs by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is causing severe drug scarcity in Nigerian pharmacy stores. NAFDAC recently placed a ban on Paracetamol tablet, Metronidazole tablet, Vitamin B Complex tablet, Co-trimoxazole tablet, Ferrous Sulphate tablet, Folic Acid tablet,and Magnisium Trisilicate, among others. Isaac…
The post Scarcity of drugs hit Nigeria’s healthcare sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG