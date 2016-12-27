Lagos reviews LAKE Rice sales, assures of availability – Vanguard
Vanguard
Lagos reviews LAKE Rice sales, assures of availability
Vanguard
Lagos—The Lagos State government has again assured residents of the availability of LAKE Rice at designated outlets across the State. The Commissioner for Agriculture, Toyin Suarau, gave this assurance yesterday while reviewing sales reports of the …
