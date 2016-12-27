Scarcity Of LAKE RICE Worry Consumers In Lagos

*It Will Be Available From Today- LASG

Lagos residents who were seen on Tuesday at various sale centres across the state looking for LAKE RICE to buy have lamented its scarcity in the designated sales centers in the state.

LEADERSHIP checks in some designated sales centres showed that the LAKE RICE , which is locally produced in a joint ventre between Lagos State and Kebbi State, was not available for sales.

A resident who identified herself as Mrs Otitoju seen Iin Ikeja Grammar School in Bolade, Oshodi, one of the selling point for the LAKE RICE to buy said, ” I came all the way from Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba to check if I can get the rice to but, they don’t have again. A lot of people want to buy the rice but it is not available.”

Another resident, Femi Oduniga said ,” I have been making enquiry on where to LAKE RICE but I was made to understand that the commodity iis not available . This is a laudable initiative let’s give it to Lagos and Kebbi States but they must increase production, people shoud be able to walk into a shop or market and purchase the rice.”

In swift reation , Lagos State Government has assured residents of the availability of ‘LAKE Rice’ products at designated outlets across the State.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau who gave this assurance yesterday while reviewing sales reports of the product from designated retail outlets and centres explained that the state government is working assiduously to ensure availability of the product in outlets and centres that are in short supply of it.

He assured that as from Wednesday 28th December, 2016 all designated retail outlets and centres will have enough supply of the product to meet growing demands of residents.

While defending the resolve of government to distribute and retail the product on senatorial district basis using designated outlets, the Commissioner said the idea was mooted to ensure fair distribution, availability of the product to residents and to guard against unwanted persons diverting the product.

“The product which is packaged in 50kg, 25kg and 10kg bags is being offered for sale to residents at N12,000.00, N6,000.00 and N2,500.00 respectively”, Suarau noted.

Suarau said the ‘LAKE Rice’ which is acronym for LAGOS-KEBBI rice is a product of the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi for the development of agricultural commodities like rice, wheat, ground-nut, onions, maize/sorghum and beef value chains.

He added that the collaboration will ensure that quality rice emanates from the 2.5 metric tonne-capacity mills to boost food production in Lagos.

