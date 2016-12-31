Pages Navigation Menu

Scott Sinclair fires Celtic to Old Firm triumph at Ibrox – ESPN.co.uk

Scott Sinclair fires Celtic to Old Firm triumph at Ibrox
Scott Sinclair handed Celtic their first win at Ibrox in almost six years as Brendan Rodgers' men claimed a 2-1 triumph over Rangers. Kenny Miller's early opener gave the hosts hope but Celtic soon established their dominance after Moussa Dembele
