Scott Sinclair fires Celtic to Old Firm triumph at Ibrox – ESPN.co.uk
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
Scott Sinclair fires Celtic to Old Firm triumph at Ibrox
ESPN.co.uk
Scott Sinclair handed Celtic their first win at Ibrox in almost six years as Brendan Rodgers' men claimed a 2-1 triumph over Rangers. Kenny Miller's early opener gave the hosts hope but Celtic soon established their dominance after Moussa Dembele …
Rangers vs Celtic match report: Scott Sinclair's winner moves Brendan Rodgers' side 19 points clear
Celtic fight back to beat Rangers 2-1 in Old Firm derby
Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair strikes seal victory as Celtic stage stunning fightback
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG