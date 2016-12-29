Russia says malfunction, not bomb, probably caused deadly crash of military jet – Washington Post

Pages Navigation Menu

Russia says malfunction, not bomb, probably caused deadly crash of military jet

Russia says malfunction, not bomb, probably caused deadly crash of military jet
MOSCOW — Russian investigators said Thursday that there was probably no bomb blast aboard a military jet that crashed Sunday off the Black Sea coast, as they revealed new details from flight recorders recently retrieved from the wreckage.
