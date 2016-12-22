Security votes on N-Delta enough to develop the region—Pereotubo

By Aniema Umoh

A Niger Delta activist, Mr Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has called on the Federal Government and multinational oil companies operating in the region to expend their security votes on the human capital and infrastructural development of the region rather than waste them on security they cannot guarantee.

Pereotubo, a presidential aspirant for Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the billions of naira used for providing security across the Niger Delta was enough to provide practical development that would douse the tension generated by the long neglect of the region.

He said that the Ijaws and Niger Delta remain major stakeholders in the Nigerian project and should be treated as such rather than militarising the region.

The post Security votes on N-Delta enough to develop the region—Pereotubo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

