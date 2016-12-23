Pages Navigation Menu

See 2Baba’s Stylish Outfit To The 2016 Headies Awards

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face or 2Baba spiced up his appearance at the Headies Awards which held last night as his wife, Annie Idibia was unavailable for the event. 2face in the absence of his wife at the event took her along by wearing a shirt with her face on it.…

