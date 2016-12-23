See Eva Alordiah And Fiance’s Epic Reply To Wizkid’s Headies Snub

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alodiah and her fiance, Ceasar have reacted to the viral snub by Wizkid during the Headies Awards which held yesterday in Lagos. Wizkid during the event apparently snubbed a brotherly hug from Eva Alordiah’s fiance and skipped over to greet the rapper. In reaction to the sub, Eva and her man shared…

The post See Eva Alordiah And Fiance’s Epic Reply To Wizkid’s Headies Snub appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

