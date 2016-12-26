Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Adult Women React After Seeing Inside Their own V3GINA for the First Time

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

When was the last time you took a good look at your v3gina? Well, for these women, the answer is NEVER.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Yes, for them, their v2Ginas are like the Bermuda Triangle. By which we mean they’re unchartered territory, not that pilots frequently get lost there.

That was until one video maker decided to put an advert on Craigslist (ah, Craigslist), looking for adult women who had never seen what lies between their legs. Surprisingly, he got some willing volunteers who agreed to be filmed while thy took their first look at their v-jays. Their reactions, and the stories behind them, will amaze you. Watch the video below;

The post See How Adult Women React After Seeing Inside Their own V3GINA for the First Time appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.