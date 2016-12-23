See How Much Reward FG Promised Whistle-Blowers

Report Looters, Get Percentage of Recovered Loot. The federal executive council ( FEC) on Wednesday approved the whistle-blower programme designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation, misconduct or improper activity that impacts negatively on people and government to report it. The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to the Minister, If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistleblower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5% (minimum) and 5.0% (maximum) of the total amount recovered. She noted that the type of information that can be reported include ;Mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds and assets (e.g. properties and vehicles), financial malpractice or fraud. ALSO READ: See Photos of the 200 Bags of Plastic Rice Customs Intercepted “Collecting/soliciting bribes, corruption, diversion of revenues, fraudulent and unapproved payments, splitting of contracts and procurement fraud (kickbacks and over-invoicing etc.) She listed the benefits of the programme to include ;Increase exposure of financial or financial related crimes; support the fight against financial crimes and corruption; Improved level of public […]

