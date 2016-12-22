Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See List of 15 Centers to Purchase Lagos State N12k Per Bag ‘Lake Rice’

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Where to buy Lagos Lake Rice

Yesterday Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, launched the much anticipated Lagos-Kebbi Rice christened LAKE RICE.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Governor Ambode said that while the 50kg will sell for N12,000, 25kg would go for N6,000 and 10kg for N2,500, adding that for now, an individual would only be allowed to purchase a bag to enable it go round.

Below are the designated zones where you can benefit from this special offer which is selling fast;see-list-of-15-centers-to-purchase-lagos-state-n12k-per-bag-lake-rice-2

The post See List of 15 Centers to Purchase Lagos State N12k Per Bag ‘Lake Rice’ appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.