See Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus’ Christmas Tree Themed Photos
There have been several creative Christmas themed photos released by celebrities but Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus seems to have crowned it all. The plus-sized actress brought creativity to the fore as she imitated a Christmas tree in her season’s greetings photos. See photos she released as she turned herself into a Christmas tree:
