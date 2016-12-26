Pages Navigation Menu

See Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus’ Christmas Tree Themed Photos

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

There have been several creative Christmas themed photos released by celebrities but Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus seems to have crowned it all. The plus-sized actress brought creativity to the fore as she imitated a Christmas tree in her season’s greetings photos. See photos she released as she turned herself into a Christmas tree:

