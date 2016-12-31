Pages Navigation Menu

See Photos From The Fitness Festival of The Year, “FITFAMFEST2016″

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

It was all about fun and fitness at the biggest fitness festival in Nigeria, FitFamFest 2016. From over 50 healthy food vendors, nutrition masterclasses to the Kid’s Zone, the event saw the Landmark Event Center overflowing with a wide range of activities. Fitness coaches were on ground to deliver energetic and fun performances for all […]

