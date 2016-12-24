See reason Buhari gave for not visiting Enugu for South-East economic, security summit
“Contrary to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed the
recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, below is the accurate account:
The President was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. “The President happily accepted. The visit to Enugu was scheduled for Thursday 22nd as can be found on the weekly programme.
After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South East came and advised him not to go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with over exertion and possibly, be disruptive of Christmas.
“In view of this, President Buhari requested that the event be pushed forward to January, 2017. Given his nature, he did not insist. “He said if the change of date is not possible, then the event could go on without him. That is what the organizers chose to do.”
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG