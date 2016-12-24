See reason Buhari gave for not visiting Enugu for South-East economic, security summit

The Presidency last night debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed the south-east economic and security summit held in Enugu on Thursday.

A statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu stated that the president had earlier accepted a request by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu to attend at the said date only for some stakeholders to tell him later that the date was close to Christmas and as such may clash with the peoples activities.

The statement reads in full:

“Contrary to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed the

recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, below is the accurate account:

The President was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. “The President happily accepted. The visit to Enugu was scheduled for Thursday 22nd as can be found on the weekly programme. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South East came and advised him not to go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with over exertion and possibly, be disruptive of Christmas.