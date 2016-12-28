See Stunning Photos Of Toke Makinwa’s Beautiful Sisters
Nigerian OAP, vlogger and fashionista, Toke Makinwa has had a great year all round in 2016. The OAP who had her fair share of controversy also published her book, On Becoming which sold out hours after it was released and gushed about her new man, Seun Kuti, a US-based Nigerian who threw her a surprise…
The post See Stunning Photos Of Toke Makinwa’s Beautiful Sisters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG