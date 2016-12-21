See The Photo of The 102 Plastic Rice Intercepted by Nigerian Customs in Lagos

The Nigerian Customs Area Controller of the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, Comptroller Mohammed Haruna, revealed that the service intercepted 102 bags of plastic rice branded “Beat Tomato Rice” with no date of manufacture.



Haruna who revealed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in Lagos, said that the plastic rice which was intercepted the along Ikeja area on Monday, was stored for distribution as Yuletide gifts for the public, adding that a suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

He said, “Today am happy to tell you that after our last week press briefing, we intensified our operations in search of the alleged “plastic rice” and with the support of some patriotic Nigerians most especially a member of the forth estate of the realm, we were able to locate where this rice were stored for distribution to the public as yuletide gift.

“As I speak with you, we have successfully evacuated 102 bags of 25 kg branded Best Tomato Rice has no NAFDAC Batch Number and manufacture/expiring dates. Preliminary analysis on the rice after boiling shows that the rice is sticky and plastic in nature.

“We are still investigating to ascertain how many of this rice has been circulated and how best to retrieve it in order to protect and safeguard the health of Nigerians and to bring those behind it to book.”

He spoke further saying, “Before now, I thought it was a rumour that the plastic rice is all over the country but with this seizure, I have been totally convinced that such rice exists.

“We have done the preliminary analysis on the plastic rice. After boiling, it was sticky and only God knows what would have happened if people consumed it.

“I advise those economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for nefarious acts to desist from such illegal business. The unit has decided other operational modalities that will make them run for their monies and count their losses.”

He described smuggling as a global phenomenon, adding that such act could not be curbed entirely but could be brought to its barest minimum, and appreciated well-meaning Nigerians who provided the service with prompt information that led to the discovery of the bags of plastic rice.