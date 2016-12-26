Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Sex Toys Yemi Alade Got As Christmas Gift

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade took to her social media page to share some of the hilarious gifts she got for Christmas. According to the singer, her friends considered it cool to play a fast one on her by getting her series of sex toys. The singer took to her snapchat page to share the following…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post See The Sex Toys Yemi Alade Got As Christmas Gift appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.