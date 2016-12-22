See Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami and others celebrating James Ibori’s release (Photos)

James Ibori was released yesterday from UK prison after serving jail term for 13 years for money laundering and stealing $250m from the Delta State treasury.

Warri billionaire and businessman, Ayiri Emami with some Deltans celebrated his release as they took time out to jubilate and share drinks together. More photos below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

