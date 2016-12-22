Pages Navigation Menu

See Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami and others celebrating James Ibori’s release (Photos)

James Ibori was released yesterday from UK prison after serving jail term for 13 years for money laundering and stealing $250m from the Delta State treasury.

Warri billionaire and businessman, Ayiri Emami with some Deltans celebrated his release as they took time out to jubilate and share drinks together. More photos below…

