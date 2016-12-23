See What Angry Mob Did to a Suspected Thief Caught in Abuja (Photos+Video)
According to an Instagram user @boosayur, a suspected thief all the way from Lagos was caught in the federal capital territory by residents of city when he was stealing a car. She wrote:
“Holy shii my first video on Ig Armed robbers live in my area all the way from lagos he came to abuja to steal vehicles @instablog9ja @ajibolatheblogger #festive season robbery# be at alert ,”
Watch the video below;
