Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See What Angry Mob Did to a Suspected Thief Caught in Abuja (Photos+Video)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to an Instagram user @boosayur, a suspected thief all the way from Lagos was caught in the federal capital territory by residents of city when he was stealing a car. She wrote:see-what-angry-mob-did-to-a-suspected-thief-caught-in-abuja-photosvideo-1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Holy shii 🙈🙈🙈 my first video on Ig Armed robbers live in my area 😰😰 all the way from lagos he came to abuja to steal vehicles 😡😡 @instablog9ja @ajibolatheblogger #festive season robbery# be at alert 🚨,”
Watch the video below;

The post See What Angry Mob Did to a Suspected Thief Caught in Abuja (Photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.