See Why Everyone is Talking about Wizkid at #TheHeadies2016
Wizkid won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2016 this morning. While that’s big news, the trending story is “the hug”. Fans are claiming Wizkid ignored a hug from Eva Alordiah‘s fiance Caesar. Watch the video below Everyone is talking about this video. We watched it live and it really didn’t seem […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG