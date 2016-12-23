Pages Navigation Menu

See Why Everyone is Talking about Wizkid at #TheHeadies2016

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Wizkid won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2016 this morning. While that’s big news, the trending story is “the hug”. Fans are claiming Wizkid ignored a hug from Eva Alordiah‘s fiance Caesar. Watch the video below Everyone is talking about this video. We watched it live and it really didn’t seem […]

Leave a Reply

