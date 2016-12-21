Pages Navigation Menu

Self-acclaimed Muslim cleric bags 3 years imprisonment for N350, 000 fraud

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced a Muslim cleric, Jamiu ‎Mukaila, to three years imprisonment for fraud, pretext of casting out evil spirit and indecent assault on his female victim. The Magistrate, Mrs Joy Ugbomoiko, found Mukaila, who claimed to be a Muslim cleric, guilty on the first count of defrauding the woman. […]

