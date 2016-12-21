Self-acclaimed Muslim cleric bags 3 years imprisonment for N350, 000 fraud
An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced a Muslim cleric, Jamiu Mukaila, to three years imprisonment for fraud, pretext of casting out evil spirit and indecent assault on his female victim. The Magistrate, Mrs Joy Ugbomoiko, found Mukaila, who claimed to be a Muslim cleric, guilty on the first count of defrauding the woman. […]
