SEMA donates household kits to 5,600 IDPs in Maiduguri

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) on Saturday donated household and harmattan kits to 5,600 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Customs House camp in Maiduguri capital.

The SEMA Chairman, Mr Satomi Ahmed, who distributed the items to the IDPs in Maiduguri, said that the gesture was to promote hygiene among the people.

He added that the items, which included food and non-food such as blankets, sweaters, clothing materials, would assist in reducing the sufferings of the IDPs who were living in open tents during this harmattan season.

He warned the IDPs to use the items given to them for their daily needs and not to sell them.

Other items distributed included rice, noodles, toilet soaps, detergents, sanitary pad, buckets and baby oil.

