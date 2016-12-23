Sen. Abe decries Gov. Wike’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Senator Magnus Ngie Abe has described the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to probe into the December 10 rerun election as a huge joke. He said the decision would be challenged in Court and warned that if the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly refuse to swear in APC Lawmakers, then they will take their seats without being sworn in. Senator Abe who is representing Rivers South East spoke to Silverbird Rhythm 93.

