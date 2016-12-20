Sen. Wabara calls for resignation of Magu, Lawal

The Former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, has called on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, to resign his appointment following indicting security reports about him.

Wabara. who made the call in an interview on Monday in Abuja, also called for the resignation of on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

The Senate had called for the resignation of Lawal for his alleged involvement in diversion of funds meant for humanitarian services in the North-East.

Wabara urged the duo to resign on moral grounds, adding that it didn’t matter if the allegations against them were proved or not.

“They should go. When Obasanjo alleged corruption matter against me I resigned, I resigned to face it. So I mean you resign.

“Whatever position anybody is occupying is not his father’s position. If there is a moral issue, it doesn’t even have to be proven. You give way to fight it.

“One thing is very clear, it is not witch-hunting. If it is happening to a senator, Nigerians will say yes go ahead and do it but this reports are coming from outside of Senate.

“ They did not go there to write or originate the reports and it is their right, it is the right of the Senate to work on any report that they receive judiciously.

“What is constituency project when you have very damning and damaging report against the SGF. It is for them to investigate and determine the veracity of that report.

“If the report is really against the SGF, for moral reasons he should go,’’ he said.

On whether or not the recent development was a witch-hunt on the part of the lawmakers against Magu, Wabara said the Senate had powers to carry out its responsibilities for the sustenance of democracy.

“The Senate has every power to confirm or not to confirm. In this case it is not now a senate problem, or senate issue. There were security reports from outside the senate for the consideration of the senate.

“There were security reports that they received that led to what happened. So, I don’t want to blame the senate.

“The senate did not originate the security report on Magu, Magu is a very amiable character but if you as a journalist should go into the authenticity of the reason and the report that the senate received, they did not originate it.

“If they had originated it would have been a different ball game. They had to work with the reports and they took that decision,’’ he said.

On the fight against corruption, the former president of the senate said it was not holistic.

According to him, “I think the administration is fighting corruption unfortunately it looks as it is about just one man that is doing that.

“To me the only man fighting corruption is only the president.’’

In a similar development, the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Pauline Tallen, told NAN that anybody found wanting should be brought to book.

“Whatever are the issues surrounding the non-confirmation of the Acting Chairman, by the grace of God it will be resolved between the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“So, I don’t think people should break their heads over this issue, it will soon be resolved by the grace of God.

“If one is found guilty on anything concerning corruption he should face the music, once the facts are there, nobody should be above the law,’’ she said.

The Senate had rejected the nomination of Magu as Substantive Chairman of the EFCC over indicting security reports.

The post Sen. Wabara calls for resignation of Magu, Lawal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

