Senate debates changes to poll laws – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Senate debates changes to poll laws
Daily Nation
The Senate in session. It is set to debate changes to poll laws on December 28, 2016. FILE PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The Senate is considering the amendments MPs made to Elections (Amendments) Bill 2016. On Thursday …
Election laws: Anxiety as Senate decides
Senate promises 'dignified' debate on contentious poll law amendments
Senate speaker Hon. Ethuro can smell the coffee and make impassioned, reasoned ruling
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG