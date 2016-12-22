Senate-SGF Faceoff: Youths Urge Attorney General Not To Be Intimidated

Youths Under the umbrella of the Coalition of Nigerian Youths in Defence of Democracy (CONYDD) have urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami not to be intimidated into infringing on the rights of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal Babachir.

While questioning the Senate on why its report that indicated the SFG which was termed interim, made recommendation to sack an individual also wondered why the said company, Rholavision, which the SGF was allegedly accused to be a signatory to, was not invited before it arrived at a position even as it involved the integrity of man and a whole government which he serves.

This was the thrust of the coalition’s solidarity message signed by the coalition’s youth leader, Abubakar Barde, to the office of the Attorney General to the Federation, in Abuja on Thursday.

The message said: “Why is the recommendation made by a report that is termed interim first to sack and even prosecute one individual? So if at the completion of the investigations and the report, he is found to be innocent of all allegations, are they going to demand for his reinstatement or just tender apologies on national dailies?

“Where is the statement from Rholavision, the said company that he was allegedly a signatory to? Shouldn’t they be in the best position to know if he has worked with them and when he resigned? Who did he tender the resignation to? How did the person process it? Why are we hearing just from a two month old committee especially on matters that borders on a man’s integrity, and in fact that of this government?”

While commending the Presidency for acknowledging the situation and promising to investigate the matter accordingly, Barde however lamented that by the committee’s actions, the chance for a fair hearing for the SGF may be lost.