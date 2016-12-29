Senate to remove immunity for president, governors, deputies

The Senate has commenced the process of amending section 308 of the 1999 Constitution which gives immunity to president, vice president, governors and deputy governors in the country. A bill sponsored by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (LP, Delta) on the immunity removal has been referred to the Senate Committee on Constitution amendment chaired by the Deputy […]

