Senate to remove immunity for president, governors, deputies

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senate has commenced the process of amending section 308 of the 1999 Constitution which gives immunity to president, vice president, governors and deputy governors in the country. A bill sponsored by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (LP, Delta) on the immunity removal has been referred to the Senate Committee on Constitution amendment chaired by the Deputy […]

