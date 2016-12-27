Senate Wants 2.5% of Budget for Constituency Projects
With a new legislation, the Senate is planning to get a more permanent source of funding for the constituency projects which has always caused contention between the National Assembly and the Presidency. The Senate has started a move to create a Constituency Development Fund to be held in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural […]
