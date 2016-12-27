Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Wants 2.5% of Budget for Constituency Projects

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

With a new legislation, the Senate is planning to get a more permanent source of funding for the constituency projects which has always caused contention between the National Assembly and the Presidency. The Senate has started a move to create a Constituency Development Fund to be held in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.