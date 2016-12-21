Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Dariye, former Plateau Deputy governor, others dump PDP for APC in Plateau

Dec 21, 2016

The immediate past Deputy governor of Plateau State, Mr. Ignatius Longjan, Thursday, officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Joshua Dariye was among several other PDP members who officially defected to the ruling APC in the State and were received by the National Chairman of the party, […]

