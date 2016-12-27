Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Magnus Abe is a security risk – Rivers PDP

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Magnus Ngei Abe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State on Tuesday raised alarm concerning the alleged “activities and unguarded statements” of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe. The party said his actions posed a security risk to the State. Rivers PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah described the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

