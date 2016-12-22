Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Vanguard
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December listings released Thursday. Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, …
Zim unmoved in rankings
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG