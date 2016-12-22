Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Vanguard
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December listings released Thursday. Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.