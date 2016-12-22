Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senegal’s Diafra Sakho to miss Nations Cup – The Punch

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Senegal's Diafra Sakho to miss Nations Cup
The Punch
Afcon2017 mascot Samba from Gabon File: The ceremony, held in Franceville in Gabon, was attended by newly-elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Issa Hayatou and Gabon's football federation officials. West Ham and Senegal striker …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.