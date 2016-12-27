Senior Facebook Engineer Arrested For Soliciting Sex From An Underaged Girl (Photo)

A senior Facebook engineer was arrested for allegedly soliciting s3x with a 15-year-old girl.

Dov Katz, who is the head of computer vision at Oculus, a company that was purchased by Facebook, was arrested on December 21 near Seattle.

Katz reportedly responded to an ad posted by an undercover detective with the Tukwila Police Department.

The detective was posing as a 15-year-old girl on a website offering sex in exchange for money, according KING 5.

The 38-year-old allegedly suggested the two have sex without a condom for $360 and arranged a meeting at the Embassy Suites in Tukwila.

When he arrived at the hotel with $600 in cash, he was arrested by police.

He told the officer that he was there to rescue the girl at the time of his arrest, according to charging documents obtained by GeekWire.

Katz, who lives in California, was charged in King County for attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

He is not to have contact with any minors, except in the presence of a responsible adult, police documents state.

Katz, who is an Israeli citizen, will be arraigned on January 5 and his bail was set at $125,000.