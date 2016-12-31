Pages Navigation Menu

Senior lawyers, professors, politicians protest alleged imposition of caretaker c’ttee on Anambra – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016


The Nation Newspaper

Senior lawyers, professors, politicians protest alleged imposition of caretaker c'ttee on Anambra
Vanguard
THOUSANDS of people of Alor, the home town of the minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige yesterday marched through all the major roads in the town to protest the alleged imposition of a caretaker committee on the town by the Anambra State …
Ngige leads lawyers, others to protest in AnambraThe Nation Newspaper

