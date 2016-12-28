Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SERAP petitions EFCC over missing N500m Chibok funds

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

SERAP

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called on the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, requesting him to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into the allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls is missing. The fund was commissioned by former Minister of Finance, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

SERAP petitions EFCC over missing N500m Chibok funds

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.