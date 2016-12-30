Serena engaged to Reddit co-founder
Thirty-five-year-old tennis star Serena Williams says she is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social news website Reddit. The tennis superstar made the announcement in the form of a sweet poem she shared on Reddit, the website 33-year-old Ohanian co-founded in 2005. “I came home a little late, someone had a bag packed for me and a carriage awaited destination.
