Serena Williams Announces Engagement To Reddit Co-Founder, Alexis Ohanian
Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account. Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag ‘isaidyes’. “I came home A little late, Someone had a bag…
