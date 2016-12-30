Pages Navigation Menu

Serena Williams Announces Engagement To Reddit Co-Founder, Alexis Ohanian

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account. Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag ‘isaidyes’. “I came home A little late, Someone had a bag…

